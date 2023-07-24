2026 INEOS EV to get 400km range and be ‘unbeatable’ off-road

INEOS Automotive has confirmed more details on its upcoming all-electric off-roader that will launch in 2026, revealing it will have a range of more than 400km and be near-unstoppable off-road.
Speaking to carsales, INEOS CEO Lynn Calder confirmed the company’s incoming EV off-roader was still on track for release in 2026 and that it will not be related to the Grenadier Station Wagon and Quartermaster, which ride on a more rugged ladder-frame chassis.
“It’s going to be a skateboard-style platform – a monocoque is really the only way to go when you’re converting a Grenadier [style 4x4] into an electric vehicle,” she said.
Calder said that INEOS had considered adapting the Grenadier to an all-electric powertrain, but ultimately ruled that out in favour of retaining an all-combustion powertrain line-up for the full-size off-road wagon and ute, whose ladder frame “didn’t lend itself that well” to the packaging of a large EV battery.
The INEOS boss went on to say that for Australian buyers specifically, electric off-roaders weren’t currently suited to covering the long distances it expects Aussie buyers to travel, especially if they tow – which dramatically reduces an electric car’s driving range.
But when it launches in early 2026, the rugged zero-emissions 4x4 will be ‘unbeatable’ off-road, according to an insider working on the incoming INEOS EV.
The source also revealed to carsales that the as-yet-unnamed INEOS EV is designed to have broad appeal but is also being developed for workhorse duties and will offer off-road durability not yet seen in the emerging EV segment.
That suggests the new electric off-roader could appeal to the growing number of landowners and agricultural parties that investing in solar and wind energy to reduce their exposure to flaky power infrastructure and rising electricity prices.
As we’ve reported, the first INEOS EV is being developed in partnership with Magna Steyr, which helped develop the Grenadier, and it’s almost certain to be underpinned by the Austrian company’s FM29 platform, which forms the basis of the Fisker Ocean EV and at least two Chinese electric SUVs.