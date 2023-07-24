John Mahoney • 24 Jul 2023 NEWS Share

2026 INEOS EV to get 400km range and be ‘unbeatable’ off-road

Bespoke battery-powered off-roader to sit on car-like monocoque platform, offer decent range and hard-core capability

INEOS Automotive has confirmed more details on its upcoming all-electric off-roader that will launch in 2026, revealing it will have a range of more than 400km and be near-unstoppable off-road. Speaking to carsales, INEOS CEO Lynn Calder confirmed the company’s incoming EV off-roader was still on track for release in 2026 and that it will not be related to the Grenadier Station Wagon and Quartermaster, which ride on a more rugged ladder-frame chassis. “It’s going to be a skateboard-style platform – a monocoque is really the only way to go when you’re converting a Grenadier [style 4x4] into an electric vehicle,” she said.

Calder said that INEOS had considered adapting the Grenadier to an all-electric powertrain, but ultimately ruled that out in favour of retaining an all-combustion powertrain line-up for the full-size off-road wagon and ute, whose ladder frame “didn’t lend itself that well” to the packaging of a large EV battery. The INEOS boss went on to say that for Australian buyers specifically, electric off-roaders weren’t currently suited to covering the long distances it expects Aussie buyers to travel, especially if they tow – which dramatically reduces an electric car’s driving range. But when it launches in early 2026, the rugged zero-emissions 4x4 will be ‘unbeatable’ off-road, according to an insider working on the incoming INEOS EV.

INEOS Grenadier

Share this article Share